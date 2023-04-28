President William Ruto Appoints Francis Ogolla as New Chief of Defence Forces

President William Ruto has appointed Lt. General Francis Omondi Ogolla as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) in new changes in the military.

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, April 28, General Ogolla will replace General Robert Kariuki Kibochi who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 62.

“His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF). Prior to this appointment General Francis Omondi Ogolla was the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

“General Francis Omondi Ogolla replaces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi whose term of service has honourably come to an end after 44 years of illustrious military career,” the statement read in part.

General Ogolla is a graduate of ÉcoleMilitaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

He boasts a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict and Peace Studies and Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

President Ruto at the same time appointed Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF).

Mwangi who previously served as the Vice-Chancellor, of National Defence University-Kenya will be replaced by Major General Said Farah.

He further upheld the Defence Council’s recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments of KDF on the advice of the Defence Council, chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Adan Duale which met on Friday.

