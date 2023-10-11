President William Ruto Fires 23 Kenya Forest Employees Over Corruption

President William Ruto has ordered the immediate dismissal of 23 Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Speaking during the graduation of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) graduates in Gilgil, Nakuru County, the Head of State said a number of officers had engaged in corrupt activities that resulted in the destruction of several forests.

“Na nimeamrisha hao wote waliopatikana either wakizembea, ama wakijihusisha na ufisadi, ama wakichangia kuharibikia kwa misitu yetu, wote waondolewe kazini na wapelekwe kortini. Wamepatikana tayari forest managers, and forest rangers ishirini na tatu.” Said the President.

President Ruto has ordered that the officials be prosecuted for their unlawful dealings. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was also directed to complete its investigations into the 23 officials and others accused of corruption within the agency.

President Ruto, on the other hand, urged the Ministry of Environment, led by Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, to carry out reforms in the agency, which he said was critical to the implementation of climate change programs.

“There must be a thorough cleanup in KFS. I have instructed the Ministry that the tragedy that had become of KFS, must come to an end. We are going to take all necessary steps to protect our environment and ensure that good officers have an opportunity to serve our country with integrity,” said the Head of state.

The President stated that his administration is committed to planting 15 billion trees and that the new KFS recruits will aid in the effort. Furthermore, Ruto urged the new recruits to work diligently, noting that the government has generated opportunities for employment by doubling recruitment.

