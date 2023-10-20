President William Ruto makes 2 New Appointments To Govt

President William Ruto has appointed Sophia Kutiti to be the chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board.

According to a Gazette Notice dated Thursday October 20, Kutiti will serve in the position for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 30 (2) (a) of the Mining Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Sophia Kutiti Olesambu to be the Chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th October, 2023,” the notice read.

At the same time, Ruto re-appointed professor Justin Irina to be the Chancellor of Murang’a University for a period of five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint Justin Irina (Prof.) to be the Chancellor of Murang’a University of Technology, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 19th October, 2023,” the notice added.

In other appointments, Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Nickson Wanjau to the Auctioneers Licensing Board, with a term of three years commencing from October 23, 2023.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu appointed Collins Oyuu, the Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), to serve as a member of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

Other new members include; Michael Kuria, Commission for University Education Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jacqueline Mugo, Federation of Kenya Employers CEO, and Kipkirui Lang’at, TVET Director General. The team will serve in the authority for a period of three years.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore appointed Timothy Ruhiu Irimu as a member of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health for a period of three years.

