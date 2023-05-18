President William Ruto Suspends 27 Government Officials Over Illegal Sugar

President William Ruto has suspended 27 government officials attached to various State agencies in connection with the disappearance of 20,000 bags of contaminated sugar, which is suspected of making its way into the market despite being condemned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the suspension of the 27 public servants in a statement on Wednesday May 17, adding that the President had been briefed on the matter.
The sugar in question was imported to the country in 2018 but was marked by KEBS as unfit for human consumption. KEBS then ordered that the sugar be destroyed at the owner’s expense.
It was eventually determined that the consignment be converted for industrial ethanol usage, which was to be implemented under a multi-agency framework under the combined supervision of KEBS and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).
However, the process did not take place, and the sugar was improperly diverted and released into the Kenyan market.
“It has since been established that the consignment was irregularly diverted and unprocedurally released. Further, the conditions relating to open and competitive enlisting of the distiller were breached and the applicable taxes were not paid,” Koskei stated.
He added, “It is noted that the Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury and Economic Planning, and Investments, Trade and Industry, have sanctioned administrative action to suspend the following officers pending investigations.”
The suspended officials include:
Kenya Bureau of Standards
Lt. Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini – the Managing Director.
Dr. Geoffrey Muriira, Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection
Hilda Keror, Manager Inspection, Mombasa Port Office
Liston Lagat, Assistant Manager, ICDN Nairobi
Rono Birgen Chief Manager, ICDN Nairobi
Stephen Owuor, Principal Officer
Peter Olima Joseph — Inspector, Mombasa
Kenya Revenue Authority
Joseph Kaguru
Mwanja Masinde
Stephen Muiruri
Moses Okoth
Doris Mutembei
Chacha Hondo
Carol Nyagechi
Derick Kago
National Police Service
George Mithamo
Joel Kirui
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)
Bernard Ngumbi
Raphael Mwaka
Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA)
Oscar Kai
Patrick Magut
Others
Joseph Maita Mweni (Port Health),
Isacko Bonai (NEMA),
Stephen Cheruiyot (Anti-Counterfeit Agency), Daniel Ngugi (KEPHIS),
Willy Koskei (EACC)
Edwin Ruto (KPA).