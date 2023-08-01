Connect with us

Politics

President William Ruto’s Message to Azimio Ahead of Peace Talks

Published

File image of Raila Odinga and President William Ruto

President William Ruto has reiterated that his government will not allow the use of violence in political contests.

Speaking on Tuesday in State House Nairobi, Ruto affirmed that he is ready for all forms of talks but not those surrounded by violence and protests.

“Using violence as a currency for politics in Kenya, and in so doing, occasioning the loss of lives of other citizens; the same way we said No to extrajudicial killings, we have said No to violence as a means of politics in Kenya.

“We can discuss all other matters, but violence must not be in the equation of our politics as a country,” the President stated.

Ruto at the same time stated that during the anti-government protests killer squads emerged and the country witnessed the destruction of property and loss of lives.

“I dare say that we did not get rid of extrajudicial killings that caused the loss of close to 200 Kenyans that ended up in River Yala, Tana River, Aberdares, so that we can entertain another culture of impunity,” Ruto added.

This comes after the Azimio coalition unveiled its dialogue team that will be led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other members of the opposition dialogue team include Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-Kenya party leader), Opiyo Wandayi (National Assembly Minority Leader), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira Senator) and Amina Mnyazi (Malindi MP).

The Kenya Kwanza camp is yet to unveil its five-member side that will negotiate will Azimio.

The opposition camp on Tuesday held a parliamentary group meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation ahead of the talks.

“We had a fruitful discussion with our coalition’s parliamentary group, confirming our commitment to engage Kenya Kwanza in talks while keeping true to our ideals and objectives,” Raila tweeted.

