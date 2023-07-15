Connect with us

Politics

President William Ruto’s Unconventional Arrival at Homecoming Ceremony in HomaBay Sends a Powerful Message

By

Published

RutoOwiro
RutoOwiro

President William Ruto made a surprising and unconventional entrance at the homecoming ceremony of Interior PS Raymond Omollo in Homa Bay.

Breaking away from the usual presidential car, Ruto arrived at Oriwo Boys high school driving a school bus.

The event was captured on video, showing the President driving the bus with his security detail following closely behind.

The bus itself was adorned with balloons on its side mirrors, indicating that it would be gifted to the school.

Ruto’s arrival, which took place after 2 pm, was met with the presence of Cabinet Secretary for ICT Eliud Owalo and PS Omollo.

Several other high-ranking government officials, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, were also in attendance.

The ceremony took place against the backdrop of growing tension between Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The political climate has been intensifying, fueled by recent protests against the government by the opposition.

Homa Bay, known as Raila’s stronghold and a reliable political bastion, has also witnessed its fair share of demonstrations.

President Ruto’s unconventional arrival in a school bus not only surprised attendees but also conveyed a message of solidarity with the education sector.

By gifting the bus to the school, Ruto demonstrated his commitment to supporting education and investing in the future of the nation’s youth.

