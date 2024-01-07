Connect with us

Politics

Presidnet Ruto Adresses Fallout With The Judiciary

President William Ruto has maintained he will not keep quiet when the judiciary is sabotaging the Kenya Kwanza government’s development agenda.

Speaking on Sunday, January 7 in Soy Constituency in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said those who have gone to court to oppose his plans have no understanding of what it is like to be educated, skilled, and gifted yet unemployed.

“How do you expect me to be quiet when a few people are rushing to the courts to stop plans to create job opportunities for Kenyans,” said Ruto.

He added, “Those who don’t have jobs do not have money to hire lawyers or bribes courts. I will stand with them. I am going to be their advocate until they get jobs.”

At the same time, Ruto extended an olive branch to Chief Justice Martha Koome and his colleagues, requesting that all arms of government collaborate to propel the country forward.

“I do not want quarrel anybody, I do not want to fight anybody and I want all leaders to unite. However, we cannot unite to sabotage other Kenyans. We cannot unite to scatter plans that will create jobs for Kenyans,” The President maintained.

Ruto further reaffirmed that the country will not progress if the three branches of government and autonomous institutions continue to clash.

He also stated that Kenya’s transition has been slowed because politicians have not made decisions that will improve the country.

CJ Martha Koome on Wednesday, January 3, said the Judiciary would not be intimidated by the Executive in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

She also admonished the State against ignoring court rulings, stressing that it undermines the legal system, on which ordinary persons rely to have their rights and legal duties enforced.

