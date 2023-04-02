Connect with us

Politics

Prime Cabinet Secretary warns that Azimio protests will breed anarchy

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has criticized the countrywide protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, terming them as an act of economic sabotage that will breed anarchy in the country.

Speaking during a thanksgiving prayer service in Kakamega County, Mudavadi condemned the weekly protests as a diversionary tactic from the real issues affecting the nation, adding that they have resulted in suppressing the economy and scaring away investors.

The Prime CS also accused the opposition of painting Kenya as a bad neighbor within the East African region trade belt, undermining the economies of East Africa through selfish desires.

He urged the Azimio leadership to abandon the protests and engage in dialogue with the government to find lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

Mudavadi insisted that the 2022 presidential elections are over, and Kenyans made their decision on the ballot, which the Supreme Court unanimously upheld.

He criticized the opposition for not accepting the outcome of the election and continuing with their protests, which he said were not addressing the real issues affecting Kenyans.

“Raila, you are no longer speaking about democracy; you are actually an economic saboteur. When you tell your supporters to block international highways, what message are you sending to regional business partners like Tanzania and Uganda?” posed Mudavadi.

Mudavadi called on Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and their team to abandon the protests and work towards building the country, adding that the international community has long tolerated Raila’s theatrics, and it is time Kenyans understand that he has been on a mission of self-enrichment.

He urged the opposition to embrace dialogue as a way of finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

