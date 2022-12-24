Connect with us

Politics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Defends Ruto’s Performance in His First 100 Days 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended President William Ruto’s performance in his first 100 days. 

Speaking on Friday December 23 during an interview with TV47, Mudavadi stated Kenyans should put the first 100 days in the right perspective as they gauge the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Do you want to count the first 100 days after the swearing-in of the President or do you want to count the day after the government is fully formed with Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries in place,” he posed.

Mudavadi went on to say that in most situations, new governments will first focus on policies and legislation that will make it easier to keep pledges.

“Kenyans should internalize the constitution dispensation that we are in. They should consider the process of forming a government. You nominate names which go to Parliament for vetting. Luckily with Cabinet Secretaries, nobody went to court,” he stated.

Mudavadi went on to say that for Principal Secretary posts, people applied, names were shortlisted, and then sent to Parliament, but during the vetting process, someone went to court, and the process was interrupted.

“Did we expect someone to go to court to oppose the list of PS nominees? We delayed the process because we respect the rule of law. When we ask what has been accomplished in the first 100 days, let us put things into perspective.” He remarked. 

Mudavadi’s remarks come after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga criticized the Kenya Kwanza government for under delivering in its first 100 days.

 Raila accused Ruto’s government of “pulling more Kenyans out of the frying pan and throwing them into the flames.”

“These have been 100 days on the road to nowhere. Kenyans are worse off than they were during the campaigns,” he said in a statement.

Also Read: ODM Senator Claims Mudavadi Has Been Short Changed By Ruto

