Prof. George Magoha’s worker drops a bombshell days after his sudden death

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha died at the age of 7 years.

He died at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

He was reportedly rushed to the facility today after falling ill.

His friend Prof. Walter Mwanda, who is a medical doctor at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), said at the Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday night that he received a call from Dr. Barbara Magoha, the widow of the former Education Cabinet Secretary, informing him that Prof. Magoha needed urgent medical attention.

Mwanda said he rushed to the ex-minister’s Nairobi home, and together with his (Magoha’s) family members, took him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Apart from the family and his friend Prof. Walter Wanda, who were with Magoha when he breathed his last, his workers at home revealed the behaviours of the professor before he died.

One of the workers, Mr. Francis Odhiambo, who has been a foreman for the professor for 15 years, rev According to Odhiambo, something was not right with Magoha moments before his death as he noticed for the first time his boss seemed forgetful and even reprimanded him by mistake only to call back and apologize.

His sentiments were echoed by Magoha’s elder brother John Obare Magoha who indicated that when he spoke to the professor on Monday, a day before he died, he noticed that he was not well.

“He mumbled words when we spoke and when I asked him how he was, he told me he was not feeling well,” Obare revealed.ealed the weird things that happened to Magoha before his death.

Confirming his death on Tuesday evening, the CEO of Nairobi Hospital James Nyamongo said in a statement: “It is with great regret that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of Prof. George Magoha this evening at the Nairobi Hospital.”