Politics

Protestors who burn tarmac roads should pay – CS Murkomen

The Transport Cabinet Secretary has stated that Kipchumba Murkomen proposed a requirement for organizers of demonstrations to take responsibility for any damage caused, particularly to tarmacked roads that may be burnt during protests.

Murkomen claimed that many roads have been destroyed by fires lit during demonstrations, and emphasized that the government must ensure that political parties sponsoring violence and damaging roads are held accountable to repair them using their funds.

The senator also mentioned that investors interested in the Kisumu port have become hesitant due to the violent environment in Kisumu.

During an interdenominational thanksgiving service held in Malava sub-county in Kakamega on Sunday, which was presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Murkomen reported that 4,500 people die annually in road accidents, mostly due to drivers’ recklessness.

He suggested that these accidents could be prevented and that the government intends to privatize vehicle inspections for efficiency to increase the number of inspected vehicles in a shorter period and ensure roadworthy vehicles are on the roads.

