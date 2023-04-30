Connect with us

Politics

Protests will go on despite assassination plot – Raila

Raila Odinga, the leader of Azimio la Umoja, a Kenyan political coalition, has announced that the planned Tuesday protests will go ahead, despite an alleged assassination plot against him. Odinga has accused senior officials of the Kenyan government of orchestrating the assassination plot.

 

He claims that he has received repeated threats from officials, including Rigathi Gachagua and Moses Kuria. Odinga also stated that the latest warning came from William Ruto, the Kenyan President, who has vowed to stop the planned demonstrations at all costs, calling them “nonsense.”

Nairobi police have issued a statement banning the protests, citing previous incidents of violence during similar events.

However, Odinga has insisted that his group will not be intimidated by threats and will continue with the protests. Ruto has also reiterated his position, warning that he will use his powers to stop the protests from taking place.

