PS Raymond Omollo: Kenyan Government to Deploy More National Police Reservists to Enhance Security in North Eastern Region

In a bid to bolster security and curb rising insecurity in the North Eastern region, the Kenyan government has announced plans to deploy additional National Police Reservists (NPR).

The move comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the growing concerns over the safety and well-being of the residents in the area.

Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement during a two-day familiarisation tour of development projects in Marsabit County.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to prioritize the safety of citizens and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Omollo stated, “Within the next month, we will deploy an adequate number of NPR to the North Eastern region. This will significantly boost security and provide much-needed reassurance to the residents.”

The North Eastern region has been grappling with security challenges, including banditry, cattle rustling, and attacks by militant groups.

The deployment of additional NPR is aimed at enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to respond effectively to these threats and maintain law and order.

As part of its efforts to improve service delivery and governance in the region, the Kenyan government is also set to operationalize gazetted administrative units.

Omollo affirmed that funds have been allocated in the current budget to activate over 30 administrative units, further strengthening local governance structures.

The Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, who presided over the development projects tour, emphasized the importance of education in empowering the youth and fostering socio-economic growth.

Addressing parents in Marsabit County, he urged them to ensure their children attend school regularly.

“We want your children to be doctors, engineers, and leaders, but this cannot happen when your kids are not going to school,” Koskei asserted during a gathering in Kargi, Loiyangalani sub-county.

Education is a fundamental right enshrined in the Kenyan constitution, and the government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing quality education opportunities for all children.

The Head of Public Service warned that parents who fail to send their children to school will face legal consequences.

To create a safe and conducive learning environment, local administration officials have been directed to take firm action against parents who deny their children access to education.

Education plays a vital role in shaping the future of the youth and ensuring the prosperity of the entire community.