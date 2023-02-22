PSC Amends CAS Shortlist Adds 16 More Ruto Allies

The Public Service Commission has PSC) has amended its shortlist for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) job from 224 to 240.

In contrast to when it revised its shortlist during the recruitment process for the current Principal Secretaries and noted issues of gender equity and regional balance, PSC did not provide an explanation for the new revisions.

“This list supersedes the one which was published in the print on February 21, 2023,” PSC said.

The new list now has 16 Ruto loyals including; former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, Former Mandera Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud, former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohamud Ali Saleh, Allan Kosgey, James Kimanthi Mbaluka and former Baringo Speaker Kiplagat David Kipkorir.

Others are former Minority Leader in the County Assembly of Migori Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba, Mohammeddin Ibrahim Ibrein, Lucy Mihiuko Muchoki, Loice Chepchirchir Rono, Esther Nduku Muia, David Sande Oyolo among others.

According to PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri, the CASs will serve on contract determined by President William Ruto.

“A Chief Administrative Secretary will serve on contract as determined by the appointing Authority. This position is graded at CSG 3 in the Public Service – the remuneration and benefits commensurate to this level will be applicable,” said Muchiri.

CAS responsibilities include responding to issues/questions pertaining to the allocated portfolio, acting as liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, acting as liaison with County Governments on topics of concurrent mandate, and providing inter-ministerial/sectoral coordination.

Other roles are;representing the Cabinet Secretary at any meeting as directed by the Cabinet Secretary and carrying out any other tasks and responsibilities given by the Cabinet Secretary to advance the Ministry’s interests.

