Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Radio Africa group breaks silence after Raila’s call to boycott the Star

By

Published

FB IMG 1679406403095

Paul Ilado, the Head of Content at Radio Africa Group, has expressed his disappointment with Raila Odinga’s recent statement urging his supporters to boycott Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa Group, particularly The Star Kenya.

 

Ilado deemed the statement as unfortunate, unjustified, and uncalled for. He defended Radio Africa Group’s coverage of political events, stating that The Star was the only media house that conducted consistent and objective opinion polls during the last election, showing a tight race.

 

Ilado called on Azimio Leaders to reconsider their call for a boycott, especially as freedom of the media is guaranteed in the Constitution. Raila had alleged that these brands were facilitating the Kenyatta government, but Ilado stated that The Star had been fair and objective in their coverage.

 

This is not the first time Raila has called for a boycott of brands; in 2017, he urged his supporters to boycott Safaricom, claiming that the company was stifling democracy.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019