Radio Africa group breaks silence after Raila’s call to boycott the Star

Paul Ilado, the Head of Content at Radio Africa Group, has expressed his disappointment with Raila Odinga’s recent statement urging his supporters to boycott Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa Group, particularly The Star Kenya.

Ilado deemed the statement as unfortunate, unjustified, and uncalled for. He defended Radio Africa Group’s coverage of political events, stating that The Star was the only media house that conducted consistent and objective opinion polls during the last election, showing a tight race.

Ilado called on Azimio Leaders to reconsider their call for a boycott, especially as freedom of the media is guaranteed in the Constitution. Raila had alleged that these brands were facilitating the Kenyatta government, but Ilado stated that The Star had been fair and objective in their coverage.

This is not the first time Raila has called for a boycott of brands; in 2017, he urged his supporters to boycott Safaricom, claiming that the company was stifling democracy.