Raila Accuses President Ruto Of Being Obsessed With Campaigns

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has once again attacked the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto, accusing it of being obsessed with campaigning.

In a statement on Friday November 25, Raila stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration was unprepared to lead.

He claimed that the regime has been unwilling to address the country’ s problems.

“This regime was unprepared to lead. It has no idea how to solve Kenya’ s problems and appears to be preoccupied with campaigning ” He stated.

Raila and Ruto have recently engaged in a political spat, particularly since the hearings on petitions to remove four IEBC commissioners began.

Juliana Cherera, vice chairperson, and commissioners Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’ aya are among the four.

On Thursday, Raila accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of choosing a path of impunity, witch hunts, and vengeance.

” Their target has been the institutions and individuals that the regime believes did not dance to its tunes enough during campaigns, ” he said on Thursday.

Ruto responded a day after Raila’s scathing statement, saying:

” Lords of impunity, who destroyed oversight institutions through handshake fraud, should allow Parliament to hold accountable rogue officials who endanger the nation by subverting the democratic will of the people. ”

The President went on to say that the ” new order is rule of law, not the wishes of big men. ”

Raila in a rejoinder statement on Friday stated that the opposition will continue to do its job.

“The deception and false promises are out of control and will not be tolerated in our lives. We will continue to advocate for Kenyans’ causes. ”

” There is due process and natural justice; things aren’t just done at the executive’ s whim. ” He stated.

