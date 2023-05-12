Raila Accuses President Ruto of Diverting Funds Meant For Multi-Billion Project in Nyanza

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called out the Kenya Kwanza government over abandoning projects in Nyanza.

Speaking in Muhoroni, Kisumu County on Thursday, Raila claimed that the government has diverted funds meant for the completion of the Sh20 billion Koru Soin dam to other projects.

Raila claimed that former President Kenyatta had appropriated financing for the dam and that the contractor had relocated to the site before the Kenya Kwanza government took over.

“We had sat down with the former President and he allocated money and brought a contractor but Ruto’s government has removed the allocation in the budget. They have diverted the money to other projects,” he said.

The Azimio chief alleged that Nyanza residents are being sidelined by the current government for failing to vote for President Ruto in the 2022 general election.

“In this government, Ruto is the managing director and Gachagua is his deputy. They manage it how they want. They have distributed shares how it pleases them, our people are victims because they did not vote for them.

“Our people are paying taxes and collecting revenue but when that money goes to the Treasury our people do not get anything,” he said.

The Koru-Soin multipurpose dam lies about five kilometres upstream of Muhoroni town and over the Nyando River, which separates Kericho and Kisumu counties.

According to experts,when completed the dam will prevent floods on the lower sections of the Nyando River, supply 72,000m3/day of water for domestic consumption, irrigate 2,570 hectares of land, and generate 2.5MW of hydropower.

