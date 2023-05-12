Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Accuses President Ruto of Diverting Funds Meant For Multi-Billion Project in Nyanza

By

Published

IMG 20230414 WA0006

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called out the Kenya Kwanza government over abandoning projects in Nyanza.

Speaking in Muhoroni, Kisumu County on Thursday, Raila claimed that the government has diverted funds meant for the completion of the Sh20 billion Koru Soin dam to other projects.

Raila claimed that former President Kenyatta had appropriated financing for the dam and that the contractor had relocated to the site before the Kenya Kwanza government took over.

“We had sat down with the former President and he allocated money and brought a contractor but Ruto’s government has removed the allocation in the budget. They have diverted the money to other projects,” he said.

The Azimio chief alleged that Nyanza residents are being sidelined by the current government for failing to vote for President Ruto in the 2022 general election. 

“In this government, Ruto is the managing director and Gachagua is his deputy. They manage it how they want. They have distributed shares how it pleases them, our people are victims because they did not vote for them. 

“Our people are paying taxes and collecting revenue but when that money goes to the Treasury our people do not get anything,” he said.

The Koru-Soin multipurpose dam lies about five kilometres upstream of Muhoroni town and over the Nyando River, which separates Kericho and Kisumu counties.

According to experts,when completed the dam will prevent floods on the lower sections of the Nyando River, supply 72,000m3/day of water for domestic consumption, irrigate 2,570 hectares of land, and generate 2.5MW of hydropower.

Also Read: President Ruto, Raila Set To Share Podium During Mukami Kimathi’s Burial

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019