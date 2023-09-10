Connect with us

Politics

Raila Accuses Ruto Government On Frustrating Devolution

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now says President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government is interfering in county affairs.

Speaking on Sunday in Kisii County, Raila claimed that the Agriculture and health sector should be devolved. 

He noted that construction of industrial parks, affordable houses and markets should be done by counties. 

“Agriculture, health, development of industrial parks and construction of some roads and affordable houses were devolved after the adoption of the current constitution,” Odinga said.

The opposition chief also claimed that the subsidised fertiliser programme, which the national government currently distributes to farmers at Ksh 2,500 per 50kg bag was donated by the Russian government. 

“Let them take the money to the counties so that Kisii County Governor Simba Arati can use it to build markets, houses, roads, buy fertiliser and pay CHVs,” he added. 

The opposition chief further alleged that the current administration has been luring elected opposition leaders to join the government.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who accompanied Raila to Kisii said  the country is on the wrong direction due to poor leadership. 

“Standing firm is a very important thing in life. It is only through steadfastness that we can protect our nation that we have inherited from our heroic forefathers,” said Kalonzo.

The former vice president who is leading the Azimio wing in the bipartisan talks, stated that their team would use negotiations to find solutions to concerns such as election injustice and high living costs, among others.

Kalonzo further warned that agitated Kenyans who have suffered as a result of terrible leadership would return to the streets to demand change.

Also Read: Raila Unveils Simba Arati As New ODM Vice Chairman 

