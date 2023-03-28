Raila Accuses Senior Leaders in Kenya’s Government of Uhuru Family Farm Invasion

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio political movement in Kenya, has accused senior officials in President William Ruto’s government of being responsible for the invasion of Northlands land in Ruiru, which belongs to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

He specifically named MPs Kimani Ichungwa and a Murang’a MP as those who should be held responsible for the damages that occurred during the invasion.

During a visit to the farm, Raila condemned the act as thuggery, hooliganism, and primitive, and claimed that it was planned to divert attention.

He also displayed a copy of a land title that he claimed was among others that would be issued to the new owners, suggesting that the invasion was part of a larger scheme to grab land illegally. Raila denied having any talks with Uhuru Kenyatta about the matter, stating that he was standing with the owner because he is a Kenyan.

The accusations made by Raila have sparked controversy in Kenya’s political scene, with some questioning the motives behind his statement.

Some have accused Raila of trying to score political points by linking the invasion to the ruling party, while others have suggested that his claims are baseless and lack evidence.

Meanwhile, Ichung’wa has denied any involvement in the invasion, stating that he first learned about it on social media. He has offered himself up for any investigation and has called for calm and restraint in dealing with the matter.