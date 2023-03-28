Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Accuses Senior Leaders in Kenya’s Government of Uhuru Family Farm Invasion

By

Published

FB IMG 1679406403095
File image of Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio political movement in Kenya, has accused senior officials in President William Ruto’s government of being responsible for the invasion of Northlands land in Ruiru, which belongs to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

He specifically named MPs Kimani Ichungwa and a Murang’a MP as those who should be held responsible for the damages that occurred during the invasion.

During a visit to the farm, Raila condemned the act as thuggery, hooliganism, and primitive, and claimed that it was planned to divert attention.

He also displayed a copy of a land title that he claimed was among others that would be issued to the new owners, suggesting that the invasion was part of a larger scheme to grab land illegally. Raila denied having any talks with Uhuru Kenyatta about the matter, stating that he was standing with the owner because he is a Kenyan.

The accusations made by Raila have sparked controversy in Kenya’s political scene, with some questioning the motives behind his statement.

Some have accused Raila of trying to score political points by linking the invasion to the ruling party, while others have suggested that his claims are baseless and lack evidence.

Meanwhile, Ichung’wa has denied any involvement in the invasion, stating that he first learned about it on social media. He has offered himself up for any investigation and has called for calm and restraint in dealing with the matter.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019