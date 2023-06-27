Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Advises Kenyans To Disobey Kenya Kwanza Government 

By

Published

IMG 20230627 WA0006

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to commit civil disobedience against the Kenya Kwanza government. 

Speaking on Tuesday June 26 at Kamukunji in Nairobi, Raila called on Kenyans to boycott the taxes instituted by President William Ruto’s regime until the Finance Act 2023 is repealed.

He asked Kenyans to carpool whenever possible and assist in giving each other a ride to cut down on fuel consumption. 

“Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to have regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible, give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel, and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” said Raila.

The opposition leader urged matatu owners to double their carrying capacity while on the roads but maintain fares. 

“I appeal to matatu owners to support tax boycotts, maintain the current fare but double your carrying capacity as part of civil disobedience,” he stated.

Raila also appealed to businesses to avoid electronic tax registers and at the same time file nill returns on Value Added Taxes (VAT). 

“I appeal to businesses to disable or abort electronic tax registers, make nil returns on VAT and instead give discounts to customers. This way we shall recover the VAT Ruto is taking illegally,” he added.

In another act of defiance, Raila instructed Kenyans to deny motorcades from President Ruto and his government the right of way. 

“Mr Ruto is driving us off the roads with high fuel prices we must deny his officers the comfort of driving us off the road with their vehicles let us deny the government vehicles the right of way that they take for granted they may sound the sirens as they wish but everyone must follow the traffic except for ambulances,” said Raila.

Also Read: Police Declare Stand Ahead of Raila’s Mega Rally in Kamukunji 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019