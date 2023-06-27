Raila Advises Kenyans To Disobey Kenya Kwanza Government 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to commit civil disobedience against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Tuesday June 26 at Kamukunji in Nairobi, Raila called on Kenyans to boycott the taxes instituted by President William Ruto’s regime until the Finance Act 2023 is repealed.

He asked Kenyans to carpool whenever possible and assist in giving each other a ride to cut down on fuel consumption.

“Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to have regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible, give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel, and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” said Raila.

The opposition leader urged matatu owners to double their carrying capacity while on the roads but maintain fares.

“I appeal to matatu owners to support tax boycotts, maintain the current fare but double your carrying capacity as part of civil disobedience,” he stated.

Raila also appealed to businesses to avoid electronic tax registers and at the same time file nill returns on Value Added Taxes (VAT).

“I appeal to businesses to disable or abort electronic tax registers, make nil returns on VAT and instead give discounts to customers. This way we shall recover the VAT Ruto is taking illegally,” he added.

In another act of defiance, Raila instructed Kenyans to deny motorcades from President Ruto and his government the right of way.

“Mr Ruto is driving us off the roads with high fuel prices we must deny his officers the comfort of driving us off the road with their vehicles let us deny the government vehicles the right of way that they take for granted they may sound the sirens as they wish but everyone must follow the traffic except for ambulances,” said Raila.

Also Read: Police Declare Stand Ahead of Raila’s Mega Rally in Kamukunji