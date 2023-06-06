Raila, Azimio Leaders To Skip national prayer Breakfast

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has announced that ODM leader Raila Odinga and other top leaders in the Azimio coalition will skip the National Prayer Breakfast set to take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Safari Park Hotel.

In a statement on Tuesday, Azimio stated that it is convinced that Kenya Kwanza politicians will use the event to give false hopes to Kenyans and attack their counterparts in the opposition.

“If past events where we have shared platforms with Kenya Kwanza are to serve as guide, Azimio is convinced that the National Prayer Breakfast does not offer the environment the country needs for humility before God, honesty with citizens and respect between leaders.

“Instead, the event will dishonor God and country with display of arrogance, superiority battles, false hopes to citizens and vitriolic post-event mischaracterization and misinterpretation of intentions by well-known Kenya Kwanza leaders. We have therefore declined the invitation to the breakfast,” the statement read in part.

The Raila-led coalition however stated that Azimio members of parliament are free to attend the function.

The National Prayer Breakfast was supposed to be held on May 31 but was rescheduled to June 7, 2023.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in a statement last week stated that the change was occasioned by factors beyond his control.

“This is to inform you that due to factors beyond our control, the 20th National Prayer Breakfast which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 7th June 2023,” Wetang’ula stated.

The National Prayer Breakfast which is sponsored and organized by Parliament together with the help of volunteers from the small prayer breakfast groups, is traditionally held on the last Thursday in May.

