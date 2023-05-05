Connect with us

Raila Breaks Silence After Being Blocked To Visit Shakahola Forest

former prime minister raila odinga in blue shirt in malindi talking to police officers on friday april 5 2023

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government is hiding information from the public regarding the Shakahola massacre.

Speaking on Friday, May 5 in Kilifi, Raila attacked Kenya Kwanza politicians and police officers for being reluctant to share the cause of death of at least 110 Paul Mackenzie followers.

“They know everything that happened here. They have been seen together praying here in Malindi, Mombasa, Nairobi, and other places. What has happened here is a way to destroy the good name of religion.

“I came here to witness what happened at Shakahola, an incident that shocked Kenya and the entire world. This cannot happen in a country with proper law and order. Where are the security personnel when all these occurred? Why are they coming out now to protect dead bodies?” he posed.

The former Prime Minister argued that the situation at Shakahola was ashaming the country and promised to protect Kenyans against fake religious leaders.

“We as Azimio La Umoja, stand for the rights of the people of Kenya and we will protect the lives and all Kenyans, we will deal with anyone who is harm to the people,” he declared.

This comes weeks after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew in Shakahola. Kindiki stated that no public gatherings, processions, or movements in and out of the ranch would be allowed during the period.

“Curfew orders have also been declared and Gazetted within the said area between 1800 HRS in the evening up to and until 0600 HRS in the morning for a period of thirty (30) days,” Kindiki stated.

“There shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of curfew into and out of Chakama Ranch except as shall be permitted in writing, by the Kilifi County Police Commander in consultation with the Operation Commander.”

Also Read: Government Pathologist Explains How 4 Shakahola Victims Were Killed

