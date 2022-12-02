Raila Breaks Silence After President Ruto Suspended the Cherera Four, Reveals What will Happen on Jamuhuri Day

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Amolo Odinga has broken silence after President William Ruto suspended IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera and three other commissioners.

Speaking on Friday December 2 in Nairobi Raila called out the President for suspending the 4 commissioners claiming that Ruto is planning a conspiracy to rig the 2027 elections.

The former premier stated that he would lead his supporters to protest the move from December 7.

“The events in Parliament yesterday on the formula of appointing IEBC commissioners and the hounding of the four commissioners have got nothing to do with integrity, but about 2027. Ruto wants to rig the 2027 election. We should not allow this to happen.” Said Raila.

He further stated that he will hold parallel Jamuhuri day celebrations on December 12.

“On December 7, we will launch the public consultations forum at the historical Kamkunji grounds. And we will return to the same grounds on December 12 to continue with the consultations,” Raila added.

Raila’s remarks come hours after President Ruto suspended the Cherera four commissioners on grounds on violating the constitution by trying to subvert the will of the people.

“Having received and considered the petition of the NA and in the exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government by Article 251 of the Constitution, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby direct that;

“The four are hereby suspended from office with immediate effect, and a tribunal to inquire into the matter be and is hereby appointed,” President Ruto stated in a Gazette notice.

A tribunal that will be chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule will investigate the four commissioners.

