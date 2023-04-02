Raila Calls Off Anti-government Demos

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called off Monday anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking during a press conference at his Capitol Hill office, Raila said he has halted the demos for a week to pave the way for talks on the reconstitution of IEBC.

“In view of the foregoing, we stand down our demonstrations for Monday, April 3, 2023.

“I believe that Kenya is facing its worst crises in decades after which we can either recover or go the way other failed states,” Raila declared.

The ODM leader Asked all Azimio protestors who are in police cells to be released and those with cases for their charges to be dropped.

“In accepting the call for dialogue we ask that all arrests and prosecutions related to our demonstration be stopped with immediate effect,” Odinga stated.

He however stated that he would go back to the streets should President Ruto fail to honor the demands.

“Should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Ruto to our counter-offer, we will resort to resuming our demonstrations after one week,” Raila added.

President Ruto in a State of the Nation address earlier urged Raila to call off demonstrations noting that the demos are hurting the country’s economy.

“In these circumstances and in view of the recent events that led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the demonstrations in the last two weeks,

“I urge my brother Raila Odinga and the opposition to call off the demonstrations and to give this bipartisan approach a chance to take the country forward,” Ruto stated.

