Raila Changes Mind On Expelling Jalango & 7 Other MPs From ODM

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has changed his mind on expelling eight rebel MPs who met President Ruto from the Orange Democratic Party (ODM).

According to the former Prime Minister, the eight MPs wrote to him explaining why they met President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The ones you are talking about from Nyanza, they were there when Ruto went to Nyanza and they say that Ruto had promised certain projects which they are following and that’s why they went to State House. I’ve received written communication from them saying they did not defect from ODM and they went because they are following up on those projects.

“Jalang’o says the president is his friend. He has not said he has left ODM. The party wanted to take disciplinary action against them but I am the one who has said we give them a benefit of doubt because going to State House is not a crime as long as you make it known to your party.” He stated.

Raila at the same time said the MPs are free to leave the opposition Camp provided they follow the law.

“If they want to move it’s not going to be the first time. We used to have defections in those days. In those days people were doing what was required by law. If you have moved away from the party that sponsored you to parliament you have to resign and go and contest elections in your new party.”

The opposition chief had earlier asked the MPs to resign from ODM and go to seek fresh mandate from the electorate.

The eight include; Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Gideon Ochanda, Caroli Omondi, Elisha Odhiambo, Paul Abuor, Mark Nyamita and Jalang’o.

