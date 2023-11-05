Raila Condemns Israel Attacks On Gaza, Makes Appeal to President Ruto

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has condemned the ongoing Israel attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said innocent children and women have lost lives since the attack started in October.

He called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza terming it inhuman and primitive.

“I want to advise Mr. Netanyahu to stop killing Arab children in Palestine. We must condemn in the strongest terms possible the brutality with which innocent children and women of Palestine are being brutalized by the regime of Mr Netanyahu. It is inhuman, primitive, and brutal and we condemn it,” Raila stated.

Raila at the same time asked President William Ruto to consider Kenya’s stand on the Isarel-Palestine war.

The ODM leader noted that history shall condemn President Ruto if the Kenyan government remains silent on the brutality against the Palestinians.

“I want to urge Mr Ruto not to be misled to condemn your own brothers and sisters. Don’t be silent in the face of humanity that is being meted out against the people of Palestine. The Kenyan government must stand with the people who are being brutalized otherwise history shall condemn you,” he added.

President Ruto on October 9 called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war saying Kenya would stand with Israel.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country. The people of Kenya and their government hereby express their deepest sympathy and send condolences to the families of all victims,” Ruto stated.

The Gaza broke out on October 7 after Hamas forces attacked southern Israel. Israel retaliated with strikes in Gaza and a subsequent invasion of Gaza. The strikes have so far killed more than 9000 people in Gaza.

