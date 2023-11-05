Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Condemns Israel Attacks On Gaza, Makes Appeal to President Ruto

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 05 at 07.57.41 1699160411

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has condemned the ongoing Israel attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said innocent children and women have lost lives since the attack started in October.

He called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza terming it inhuman and primitive.

“I want to advise Mr. Netanyahu to stop killing Arab children in Palestine. We must condemn in the strongest terms possible the brutality with which innocent children and women of Palestine are being brutalized by the regime of Mr Netanyahu. It is inhuman, primitive, and brutal and we condemn it,” Raila stated.

Raila at the same time asked President William Ruto to consider Kenya’s stand on the Isarel-Palestine war.

The ODM leader noted that history shall condemn President Ruto if the Kenyan government remains silent on the brutality against the Palestinians.

“I want to urge Mr Ruto not to be misled to condemn your own brothers and sisters. Don’t be silent in the face of humanity that is being meted out against the people of Palestine. The Kenyan government must stand with the people who are being brutalized otherwise history shall condemn you,” he added.

President Ruto on October 9 called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war saying Kenya would stand with Israel.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country. The people of Kenya and their government hereby express their deepest sympathy and send condolences to the families of all victims,” Ruto stated.

The Gaza broke out on October 7 after Hamas forces attacked southern Israel. Israel retaliated with strikes in Gaza and a subsequent invasion of Gaza. The strikes have so far killed more than 9000 people in Gaza.

Also Read: President Ruto Warned Over Taking Sides in The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020