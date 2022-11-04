Raila Dares President Ruto to Go After Him

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Friday continued with his attacks on President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Suba South Constituency, Homabay County, the former Prime Minister claimed that President Ruto has denied the people of Nyanza an opportunity to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government in a bid to settle political scores.

Raila dared the President to leave the people of Nyanza alone and go after him directly.

“You cannot deny Nyanza people opportunities in the government because you have a problem with Raila. If it is Raila, come for me directly. Leave the Nyanza people alone,” said Raila.

He also chastised the Kenya Kwanza government, noting that his Azimio camp will not allow the increase of taxes.

Raila argued that Kenyans are already being burdened by harsh economic times and that the government should find alternative sources of raising revenue.

“I have told Ruto that we will not allow for the tax to be increased. People are tired. Let him find alternatives,” Raila added.

He also mantained that the Azimio ka Umoja Coalition will play its role in the opposition and hold the government accountable.

“Azimio and Kenya Kwanza promised Kenyans during the campaigns and made it clear that we would realise the promises we made without increasing the tax burden on the common mwananchi,” Raila stated.

“It remains our position that Kenyans cannot afford and should not be asked to pay extra taxes for the UDA regime to realise the unrealistic promises it is pursuing, UDA must immediately shelve any thoughts of raising taxes from suffering Kenyans, instead, UDA must increase revenue collection at all collection points like airports, V.A.T and so on,” he added.

