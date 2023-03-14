Raila Declares a Public Holiday on March 20th

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has declared a public holiday on Monday March 20, 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday March 14 during a rally in Siaya, Raila announced that the holiday would allow Azimio supporters who would normally go to work to join the protests.

“I hereby declare in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” said Raila.

The former Premier made the declaration following a request by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

“Naomba baba atangaze hiyo siku ya maandamano iwe public holiday. Hatuwezi kuandamana tukifuata haki yetu na tuende kazi. Hiyo siku your excellence twakuomba iwe public holiday ili tuweze kumaliza hii kazi,” Karua stated.

Raila further slammed religious leaders who reached out to him to postpone the anti-government protests.

“A group of the clergy through the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) have appealed to me to postpone the demos.I want to tell them in response that when Azimio came to the conclusion that we need to have a protest, it was after our ultimatum was ignored,” Odinga stated.

He noted that the protest would be peaceful as he also urged participants to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

“We do not want any kind of violence or bloodshed. It is going to be peaceful and I have also said that we do not want any handshake. We are only doing this because it is the only alternative that we have,” he said.

