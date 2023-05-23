Raila Diehard Calvin Gaucho Arrested, Here is Why 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s die hard supporter Calvin Gaucho was On Tuesday May 23 arrested After he walked into the Nairobi Central Police Station.

According to Azimio la Umoja, Gaucho had gone to the station to inquire about his phone that had been confiscated in an earlier arrest ahead of the opposition protests in which Gaucho took part.

“Calvin Okoth aka Gaucho has been arrested by officers from Nairobi Area (County Hqs) at the Central Police Station where he had gone to inquire about his phone which was confiscated during a past arrest,” Azimio stated.

The Bunge la Mwananchi President’s arrest comes a day after he allegedly used deeming words against Nominated MP Sabina Chege during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on Monday, at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Azimio co-principal Martha Karua censured Gaucho during the event saying his remarks were gender-based.

“Iko kijana yangu moja aliongea hapa na nimemwambia nitamkosoa kidogo. Ata ikiwa ni mtu ametukosea, awe mama au baba tusimwingilie kimaumbile, tuingilie vitendo vyake. Please stop yourself from issuing any criticism or insult that is gender-based,” Karua stated.

On March 24, just two days before the Azimio nationwide protests, Gaucho was arrested alongside Nuru Okanga.

Azimio at the time emphasized that the pair had been brought into police custody without being charged.

Gaucho was held at Limuru Police Station in Kiambu County at the time, while Okanga was being held in the hands of police officials at Karuri Police Station. The two were however freed four days later on Ksh1,000 bail each.

