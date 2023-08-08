Raila Gives Kioni New Role in the Bipartisan Negotiations

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has made new changes to the opposition’s dialogue team ahead of the fresh bipartisan talks, which are set to begin on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the SKM Command Centre, Raila appointed Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni as the head of the legal and technical team during the bipartisan negotiations.

He noted that the legal and technical team will support the Azimio delegation that will be negotiating with the government.

“We have put in place a technical and legal to support our delegation to the dialogue, consequently, we have settled on Honorable Jeremiah Kioni, the secretary general of the Jubilee Party to head the legal and technical team to the talks,” Raila announced.

“We have tasked our delegation and our technical teams, under the able leadership of Kalonzo and Kioni to go to these talks with courage of and open minds. It takes courage and open minds to establish common ground in situations of dispute,” he added.

The opposition chief maintained that their demands must be addressed during the talks with Kenya Kwanza.

Raila further called on the government to end propaganda against the Azimio camp adding that propaganda will not solve any issues affecting the country.

“Propaganda must now end because it has not solved our problems this past year and it won’t, in the coming year. Our people and the whole world are watching us, and we encourage them to watch us and to hold us to account,” he added.

The opposition has listed the high cost of living, the audit of the 2022 Presidential Election, restructuring of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, measures to prevent interference with political parties, and outstanding constitutional matters as the issues to be discussed during the talks.

