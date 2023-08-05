Raila Hints At Resumption Of Demos in September If Talks Fail

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga now says he will direct his supporters to return to the streets in September if the fresh bipartisan talks with Kenya Kwanza fail to bear fruits.

Speaking on Saturday, August 5, in Siaya County, Raila said Azimio is open to holding talks with Kenya Kwanza but will not settle for anything less than what it wants the President William Ruto administration to address.

“Nimesema sisi kama wana-Azimio, tuko tayari kuongea, tutaongea na tunapatia wale jamaa siku thelathini kuongea. Baada ya siku thelathini kama jamaa bado amekaa ngumu ntatoa amri ingine. Lakini tumepea tume ambayo inaongezwa na Kalonzo Musyoka nafasi ya kuongea na wale kutoka ile ng’ambo ingine,” said Raila.

He added, “Tunanongea bila masharti; wao vile vile wasitoe masharti kwetu. Lakini wasipokuwa tayari kuongea na kukubaliana na sisi vile tunataka tunasema baada ya siku 30 Wakenya watachukua hatua tofauti.”

The opposition coalition wants the bipartisan committee to discuss the high cost of living, audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

Kenya Kwanza on the other hand has proposed the committee to negotiate about the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund, establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The two coalitions have also differed on the commencement date of the talks, Azimio proposed the talks to kick off on Monday next week but Kenya Kwanza wants the talks to begin on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“While appreciating the urgency to embark on the talks, it is worth noting that having just constituted our team, we had a scheduled debrief on Monday with our team in order to prepare for the talks and a further engagement with the Bi-Partisan team and their assisting counsels on Tuesday 8th August 2023. We, therefore, seek your kind indulgence and propose that we schedule a joint first meeting on Thursday 10th August 2023 at 10 am,” Kenya Kwanza said in a letter on Friday.

