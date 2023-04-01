Connect with us

Raila: How I Took Cover When Bullets Were Sprayed on My Car

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has alleged an assassination attempt on his life during the recent demonstrations in Nairobi.

According to Raila, rogue police officers aimed directly at him, and he had to take cover under his car seats to avoid being hit by bullets.

The ODM party leader claimed that the shooters received specific orders from top government officials to kill him. He accused President Ruto of taking the country to pre-colonial times with attacks against peaceful demonstrators.

Raila further stated that he was simply leading a group of protesters who were merely exercising their right to picket.

He accused foreign powers of turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in the country and criticized the ambassadors for adding fuel to the conflict instead of being independent and neutral arbiters.

The allegations made by Raila are serious and should be thoroughly investigated. No politician or citizen should have to fear for their life while exercising their right to peaceful assembly and free speech.

The government must ensure the safety and security of all citizens and take appropriate action against any rogue police officers or officials who may have been involved in such an incident.

Moreover, the government must ensure that human rights are respected and protected in the country.

The international community must also play its role in promoting and protecting human rights in Kenya. It is essential that foreign powers remain neutral and do not take sides in domestic political matters.

