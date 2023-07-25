Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

RAILA in tears as RUTO moves to insulate himself and his allies from prosecution

By

Published

RailaRutoTears
RailaRutoTears

In a bold move that has ignited both praise and controversy, President William Ruto, recently ratified a continental law aimed at protecting Heads of State and other senior government officials from prosecution for heinous international crimes while still serving their terms.

The law, known as the Malabo Protocol, includes an immunity clause that shields heads of state and senior state officials from investigation and prosecution for crimes they may commit during their time in office.

Ruto’s signing of the protocol of the African Union relating to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) marked the first step towards the protocol’s ratification.

According to a statement by the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Ruto’s signing of the Malabo Protocol was a result of a commitment he made during his keynote address at the 3rd Pan-African Parliament’s Summit on Climate Policy and Equity in May of the same year.

This commitment paved the way for the ratification of the protocol, garnering support from some African leaders who view it as a crucial step towards safeguarding the sovereignty of member states.

However, the move has also raised concerns among critics who argue that the immunity clause could shield leaders who abuse their positions of power to commit crimes under international law, leaving victims without justice and accountability.

The Malabo Protocol’s provision has been a subject of intense debate, with proponents emphasizing that it allows leaders to focus on their duties without the distraction of potential legal proceedings, while opponents assert that it may encourage impunity and undermine efforts to combat corruption and human rights abuses.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Raila Odinga, has written to the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking the indictment of Ruto and his allies over allegations of using excessive force and police brutality against Azimio protestors.

Kenya’s decision to sign the protocol makes it the 23rd state to do so, and if ratified by September, it will become the 16th country to adopt the Malabo Protocol.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019