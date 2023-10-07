Raila is My Guy Nowadays – President Ruto 

President William Ruto on Saturday October 7 described Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga as his ally.

Speaking in Homa Bay County, the President said he helped Raila to become Prime Minister in 2007, noting that he worked hard to ensure he bags the requisite votes.

“Si ata nyinyi mnajua nilikuwa mtu wa baba. Ili raila aitwe former Prime Minister , hiyo kiti nani alimtafutia. Si ni mimi na watu wengine,”Ruto said.

“Sasa siku ile nilikuwa mtu wa baba, lakini sahi mimi ni rais, baba amekuwa mtu wangu,” he added.

Ruto was responding to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s remarks that Homa Bay people including herself are Raila’s followers.

The Head of State was among the Pentagon members who backed Raila in the 2007 general election when he faced Former President the late Mwai Kibaki.

Other members were the late Joseph Njaga, former Tourism CS Najib Balala and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto played a key role in rallying the Rift Valley region to back Raila.

He however fell out with Raila during the grand coalition government and together with other ODM rebels left the Raila Odinga-led party and formed the United Republican Party (URP), which entered into a coalition agreement with The National Alliance to form the Jubilee coalition.

Ruto is currently on a four day development tour in the Nyanza region.

On Saturday, Ruto commissioned the improvement of the 53-kilometer Mfangano Island Ring Road in the company of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders.

The Head of State is also scheduled to engage with the residents of the region, meet farmers, and interact with local leaders.

On Monday, October 9, President Ruto will chair a cabinet meeting at the Kisumu State Lodge in Kisumu County.

