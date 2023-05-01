Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Issues Statement Ahead of Tuesday Mass Demonstrations

By

Published

IMG 20230414 WA0006

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced that anti-government demonstrations scheduled on Tuesday, May 2 would start at 6:00 am.

Speaking at the  Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Monday, Raila urged his supporters to turn up in numbers to show solidarity.

“We confirm that they are on tomorrow beginning at 6:00 am. As we stated, the Constitution provides that every person has the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

“Our demonstrators tomorrow have been informed that demos are going to be peaceful. No one is allowed to carry any weapon. Nobody should try to interfere with anybody’s private business. We are basically demonstrating to present our petitions to respective authorities,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister also called out the police for banning the demonstrations stating that its against the constitution.

“Police cannot decide in advance that there shall be violence then proceed to ban political activities protected by the Constitution. That is the making of a dictatorship. It amounts to a suspension of the Constitution. We will resist,” Raila added.

He further assured Kenyans that no property or businesses would be disrupted during the protests.

“Nobody should come up with an excuse that they will protect people’s properties. They want to take this country to the days when people were not allowed to protest,” he further stated.

President William Ruto had on Friday last week threatened to use his power as the President to deal with Azimio if they hold demos again.

“I heard that they want to protest in the city center, let them try it. We have entertained their nonsense for so long. This time around I am saying enough is enough,” Ruto warned.

Also Read: Four state offices Raila will present petitions to during protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019