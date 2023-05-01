Raila Issues Statement Ahead of Tuesday Mass Demonstrations

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced that anti-government demonstrations scheduled on Tuesday, May 2 would start at 6:00 am.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Monday, Raila urged his supporters to turn up in numbers to show solidarity.

“We confirm that they are on tomorrow beginning at 6:00 am. As we stated, the Constitution provides that every person has the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

“Our demonstrators tomorrow have been informed that demos are going to be peaceful. No one is allowed to carry any weapon. Nobody should try to interfere with anybody’s private business. We are basically demonstrating to present our petitions to respective authorities,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister also called out the police for banning the demonstrations stating that its against the constitution.

“Police cannot decide in advance that there shall be violence then proceed to ban political activities protected by the Constitution. That is the making of a dictatorship. It amounts to a suspension of the Constitution. We will resist,” Raila added.

He further assured Kenyans that no property or businesses would be disrupted during the protests.

“Nobody should come up with an excuse that they will protect people’s properties. They want to take this country to the days when people were not allowed to protest,” he further stated.

President William Ruto had on Friday last week threatened to use his power as the President to deal with Azimio if they hold demos again.

“I heard that they want to protest in the city center, let them try it. We have entertained their nonsense for so long. This time around I am saying enough is enough,” Ruto warned.

Also Read: