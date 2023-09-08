Raila Makes Changes To Top ODM Leadership

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has made changes in different leadership positions

after the former officeholders resigned or defected from the party.

The party in a statement on Friday, September 8 appointed Kisii Governor Simba Arati as the

Deputy National Chairperson. Arati will replace former Kisii Women Rep Janet Onger’a.

Representative.

Catherine Omanyo who is the Busia Women representative will be taking over as the new Deputy

Secretary General. The position was formerly held by Florence Mutua.

Caleb Amisi who is serving a second term as the Saboti member of parliament has been appointed

as the new Deputy Organizing Secretary. Amisi has replaced Zulekha Hassan who was the former

Kwale Women Representative.

Migori Senator Eddie Oketch was appointed as the Secretary of Humanitarian and Disaster

Management Affairs. Oketch took over from Bob Njagi.

The changes come after the ODM National Executive Committee expelled some parliamentarians who according

to the council were rebels and went against the party’s rules.

The law-makers included Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata constituency, Elisha Odhiambo representing Gem constituency, Caroli Omondi of Suba South, Gideon Ochanda of Bondo constituency, and Kisumu Senator Tom

Ojienda.

The ODM NEC also fined Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor Ksh1 million to be paid within sixty days over the same accusations.

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris was fined Ksh 250,000 over supporting the Finance Bill 2023 at the National Assembly.

