Raila meets Catholic clerics ahead of Thursday demos

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 16 at 12.10.42
File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

On Wednesday, Azimio leader Raila Odinga had a meeting with Catholic clerics in Nairobi, ahead of the second weekly mass action on Thursday. According to Raila, the meeting was a productive discussion regarding the current political situation in Kenya. He pledged to maintain engagement with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and other faith communities as they work towards ensuring that Kenya is back on the right track.

The meeting followed recent calls by the clergy for Raila to call off the mass action and give dialogue with President William Ruto a chance. Raila said the contents of the meeting will remain guarded for now but will be made public later.

Raila also spoke to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, asking him to withdraw his earlier suspension of demos in the county. Raila reiterated that the demonstrations on Thursday will be peaceful as they exercise their rights to demonstrate under Article 37 of the Constitution.

The clerics condoled with those who have been injured during the demonstrations, and said they will continue to pray for the country as the talks continue. They also urged all parties to avoid injuring themselves during the demonstrations.

