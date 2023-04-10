Connect with us

Politics

Raila Must Acknowledge President Ruto Before Talks – Gachagua

By

Published

20230313 084400

File image of DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to recognize President William Ruto as the Bead of State before any talks between the government and the opposition. 

Speaking on Sunday April 9 in Mathira, Nyeri County Gachagua said that the government will not recognize Raila until he declares that William Ruto is the legitimate President. 

“Before we can even agree to talk to him, he must first acknowledge in public that William Ruto is the president of Kenya… How do you talk to somebody who doesn’t recognize your legitimacy? Tell your MPs, because they are elected, to talk to ours,” said Gachagua.

He added,“But us, we cannot talk to Raila. On what grounds? Who is he in Kenya? He is just an ordinary citizen. But if he has his own personal issues, let him come and we listen to him. But we cannot have an engagement with Raila Odinga because who is he in Kenya? He is not elected by anybody.”

Raila on Sunday last week called off anti-government protests after President Wiliam Ruto asked him to instead air his grievances through a parliamentary bi-partisan process in the recruitment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC.

The Azimio camp on Thursday unveiled a seven-member team that will represent the opposition in the bi-partisan talks with the government.  

The team includes; Senators Ledama Ole Kina, Edwin Sifuna Enock Wambua, MPs Amina Mnyazi, David Pkosing,Millie Odhiambo and Otiende Amollo.

The Kenya Kwanza is yet to unveil its team but is expected to do so this week after holding a Parliamentary group meeting. 

Raila has maintained that he would go back to the streets if the talks do not bear fruits.

Also Read: Gachagua Opens Up on Delayed Civil Servants Salaries Blames Uhuru and Raila

