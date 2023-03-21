Raila: My life is in danger

ODM leader Raila Odinga has alleged that he and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka were targeted in an assassination attempt during Monday’s protests in Nairobi.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Mr. Odinga stated that their vehicles were shot, but they managed to escape unharmed. He further accused the police of using force against peaceful demonstrators who were acting in accordance with the constitution.

He urged his supporters to stand with those who were arrested during the protests and declared that the Azimio la Umoja coalition had established a team of legal and security experts to examine the actions of the officers in the streets.

In the second phase of the protests, Odinga said, there will be demonstrations every Monday and Thursday, beginning next week. He was joined by other co-principals, including Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Edwin Sifuna, among other leaders. The Azimio leader lauded the media for their live coverage of the protests.

However, he warned that the Azimio coalition would not retreat or surrender until President William Ruto’s government lowers the cost of food, fuel, and electricity.

Odinga also demanded the reinstatement of the four commissions forced to resign for disagreeing with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on the results.

Odinga’s claims of an assassination attempt on his and Musyoka’s life are a cause for concern, particularly in a country where political violence has led to numerous fatalities in the past.

The government must take these allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly to ensure the safety of all political leaders and citizens. The ongoing protests and tensions between the opposition and the government must be resolved peacefully and democratically, with the rule of law upheld at all times.