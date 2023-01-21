Raila Odinga Calls For Mega Rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Monday

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is on Monday January 23 expected to hold a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

According to a statement by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the Opposition leader will jet back to the country on Monday 11 am and then proceed to a rally at Kamukunji grounds.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” stated Mr. Onyango.

Raila also asked his supporters to turn up in large numbers in the rally.

“Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Baraza, in the interest of the country.” the statement added.

This comes days after Jubilee party secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated that Azimio has evidence on how the August, 2022 elections was rigged.

“We’ve seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is, Raila Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5,915,973 votes, representing 41.66%” said Kioni.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday stated that Raila Odinga will offer a comprehensive report on the alleged rigging once he comes back.

“In a few days our coalition leader who is abroad will be arriving into the country and we will give Kenyans a way forward. At that time we will collectively issue a public statement together with the data and the direction the country should take following these revelations,” said Musyoka.

The former Prime Minister is currently in South Africa.

