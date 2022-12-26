Raila Odinga Calls Out Church Leaders For Associating Themselves With Injustice

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has chastised a section of religious leaders for associating with injustice.

Speaking on Sunday December 25 in Siaya the former Premier chastised the church for failing to stand hard against injustice in the country.

“I’d want to make a request to our church. The church should be the people’s conscience, standing firm against injustice. I will not criticize church leaders as a whole, but we have seen church leaders connect themselves with injustice in our society, ” he stated.

Odinga slammed church leaders for participating in the August 15 presidential results at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

“What happened on August 15th was unfortunate, and you saw the church standing in front of the cameras trying to clean a very defective process, ” said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister alleged that various leaders, mainly from the Anglican Church, met members of his camp and asked them to abandon the presidential petition.

“I am a Christian, and it saddens me to see the head of our Anglican Church becoming involved in political agitation and requesting Azimio politicians who had petitioned the elections to withdraw the petition ostensibly in the cause of community unity, ”

” They put pressure on elders of the community to declare anyone does not withdraw the petition is going to be cursed by the community. Such leaders should be ashamed! ” He revealed.

Raila chastised church leaders for allowing political leaders to use church services to attack their political names and carry out smear campaigns.

“You’ve seen certain churches become laterals of political activism and campaigns. Every Sunday, the political leadership goes to churches, ostensibly to pray, but after the service, they take over the church and utilize that platform to slander and attack some Kenyans while the clergy sitting behind cheers, ” Odinga added.

