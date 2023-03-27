Raila Odinga Calls Out Senior Government Official Behind Police Brutality on Protesters

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that his demonstrations against President William Ruto’s regime will continue on Thursday. \

In a statement after the conclusion of Monday, Raila weighed in to police conduct during Monday’s mass protests saying their brutality on peaceful demonstrators only serves to strengthen their resolve.

Raila alleged that the police were acting on the express orders of a senior government official.

“Our resolve, on the other hand, has grown from strength to strength. We want to assure the illegitimate regime that we will see them bright and early on Thursday. Nationwide,” Raila tweeted.

His remarks came on a day ugly scenes were witnessed in various parts of the city including vandalism of his family property, East Africa Spectre in the Industrial Area. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family farm in Ruiru, Northlands City, was also invaded, sheep stolen, trees cut and later set ablaze by unknown intruders.

During the protests, Raila’s convoy faced resistance from police who lobbed tear gas canisters and sprayed protesters with water cannons as he made his way to Kawangware and Kibra respectively. He condemned the attacks as uncalled for saying their quest to say no to oppression was unstoppable.

“Hata wakijaribu kuzuia sisi, mto Nile lazima ifike Egypt (No matter how much they try to stop us, River Nile must make its way to Egypt,” he said while in Kibra.

The former prime minister further condemned the attacks on his family business and that of the Kenyatta family terming those behind it as cowards.

“Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufanya sheria na katiba. Katiba unaruhusu maandamano kwa njia ya amani (We are playing politics within the law and the Constitution. The Constitution allows peaceful demonstrations)” he said. The police were yet to speak on any of the incidents by press time.