Raila Odinga Clarifies Postponing Monday Protests

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports that he has postponed anti-government demonstrations slated for Monday April 3, 2023.

In an update via Twitter on Sunday, Raila denounced the statement terming it as fake and accused the government of generating it.

“Ignore the fake news from the usual detractors, we are going to have a mega demonstration on Monday as earlier communicated,” Raila stated.

According to the fake statement, Raila had reached on the decision after consulting religious leaders, the international community and close family members.

“It has been noted and agreed that the violence and vandalism experienced previously is not in line with what I want for this country. As a statesman and a patriot, my legacy is built on the foundation of democratic freedom, peace, love and unity,” the fake statement read in part.

The denounced statement also claimed that Raila was seeking an alternative in pushing President William Ruto to meet his demands.

“It is in this period that I find it fit and favorable to call on all Kenyans to exercise peace as we fall back to restrategize on alternative measures that will pile pressure on the government to bring down the cost of living, reform and transform the key institutions that are charged with protecting and advancing our democracy in order to strengthen our nation,” the statement added.

The statement emerged after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government would exercise its powers in dealing with demonstrators on Monday.

“I want to caution those young men, who have been taking advantage of the violence unleashed by Raila to steal property, mug people and loot property, that Monday is their last day to do so,” Gachagua warned.

