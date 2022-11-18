Raila Odinga Congratulates Azimio EALA MPs

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has applauded 4 leaders who were elected on Thursday, November 17 to represent Kenya at the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In a statement on Friday, November 18, the former Prime Minister congratulated the four Azimio allied politicians (Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, Kanini Kega, and Suleiman Shahbal) after hosting the for a lunch adding that they will fulfill the EAC Azimio declaration.

“The Azimio declaration was made in Arusha by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in 1976. We are proud that today, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition is sending its brigade to Arusha to fulfill the East African Community Azimio Declaration. Congratulations!” He said.

Kennedy Kalonzo bagged 262 votes followed by Winnie Odinga who garnered 247 votes, Kega(197) and Shahbal(181).

The votes were cast in both the National Assembly and the Senate before being added together.

The Kenya Kwanza camp led by President William Ruto fronted Hassan Omar, David Sankok, Zipporah Kering, Mwangi Maina, and Iman Falhada.

The nine MPs will are tasked with talking about everything related to the East African community and making suggestions to the council about how the treaty should be carried out.

During their service, they can also be on committees set up by EALA for accounts, agriculture, tourism, legal, regional affairs, trade, and investments.

The MPs will be entitled to a monthly gross salary of Ksh1.4 million, including allowances. They will also be given high-end vehicles, which the country is obliged to give.

While discharging their mandate, the MPs will be required to move across East Africa meaning that they will be entitled to some allowances.

Each member state is required by EALA rules to make a contribution of more than Ksh840 million to help the assembly run.

EALA has 45 Members who are indirectly elected by their various National Assemblies for a five-year tenure.

