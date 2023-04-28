Raila Odinga Declares Another Round of Weekly Protests from May, 2

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party, has announced the resumption of weekly protests against President William Ruto.

During a rally in Kibra on Friday, April 28, Raila accused Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza coalition of violating their agreement on how to handle the talks.

According to Raila, this has prompted the coalition to resume the protests that had previously rocked the country before a truce was reached.

Raila emphasized that the coalition was forced to resume the protests due to Ruto and his allies’ failure to follow the agreed-upon procedures. He stated that they had broken their contract, and the coalition would return to the streets.

“I want to make it clear today that because Mr. Ruto and his colleagues have refused to obey orders and follow the procedures we agreed upon, they have broken the contract, and we are going back to the field. We will return to the field,” Raila declared amidst cheers from the crowd.

The weekly protests were initially launched by the coalition in March to demonstrate against the government’s move to increase the fuel prices. The demonstrations turned violent, resulting in several deaths, prompting the suspension of the protests.

However, with the latest developments, Raila has called upon his supporters to resume the protests.