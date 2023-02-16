Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Forced To Change Venue Of Azimio City Prayers 

By

Published

FB IMG 1676493077502

File image of Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has been forced to change the venue of the Azimio la Umoja prayers slated for next week. 

Raila on Wednesday stated that they would conduct the prayers at the Anniversary Towers which houses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices.

“We will also be doing a prayer for the IEBC that we have a better IEBC to defend the rights of our people. That prayer will be done in front of the premises of IEBC (Anniversary Towers),” he said.

While speaking at night after visiting Matiang’i’s residence in Karen, Raila changed mind and said that the prayers would be carried out at Jeevanjee gardens.

“This nation needs prayers. We are going to convene a prayer meeting at Jevanjee… We are going to talk more about it tomorrow (Thursday),” Raila told the press.

He added, “Kenyans must stand firm against intimidation and blackmail by those in power people’s power must prevail at this time.”

The opposition chief noted taht the prayers would take place after his rallies in Kisii and Kisumu this weekend. 

“After we visit Kisii on Friday and Kisumu on Saturday, we will also be doing a prayer for the IEBC that we get an IEBC which will defend the rights of our people. 

“We must defend electoral justice in our country and this is what we have told our MPs to do and will continue to urge Kenyans to wake up and defend their rights.” Raila stated. 

The opposition’s parallel prayers come after they chastised President William Ruto for his continued prayers every sunday.

Also Read: ODM MP Off The Hook After Apologizing To Raila Over Meeting President Ruto 

