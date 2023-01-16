RAILA Odinga has promised to support my Presidential bid in 2027- Wajackoah

Roots part Presidential candidate George Wajackoah has claimed that Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate has decided to back his presidential bid in the upcoming general elections set for 2027.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Saturday during the burial of veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli, Wajackoyah said he will contest for the presidency in 2027 and he hopes to become the first Luhya President in Kenya’s history.

“Being the first Luhya person to run for the presidency which I ran properly alone without the support of fellow Luhya people, I am going to make sure that I bring that shield home,” said the professor of law.

He also said he spoke to Raila Odinga who is in South Africa on official duties and told him not to miss the interment of Catherine Kasavuli.

“Raila and I have become an item, I spoke to him last night and he told me he was flying to South Africa and he told me ‘do not miss on that one’,” Wajackoyah stated.

His sentiments comes as different forces allied to the Azimio la Umoja are working day and night to gain the support of ODM supremo.

Earlier, the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had hinted at backing Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2027 State House contest.

ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Sunday Nation that while everyone in the party appreciates Mr Musyoka’s place in Mr Odinga’s politics – and feels they owe him something – the collection of such a debt should not be saddled with conditions.