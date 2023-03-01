Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga Issues 3 Conditions Before Holding Talks With President Ruto 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 16 at 12.10.42

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has tabled three demands that should be met before he agrees to have talks with President William Ruto. 

Speaking during an interview with KTN News on Monday February 28, Raila asked Ruto to bring down the high cost of living. 

Raila also demanded for the IEBC recruitment to be halted and IEBC servers to be opened. 

“He must agree to open the server. Secondly, stop the recruitment of IEBC commissioners and the third is the issue of the cost of living in the country. Kenyans are suffering, some cannot buy bread,” Raila demanded.

The former Prime Minister stated that he will not just move on like he did during the late president Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era.

Raila revealed that he moved on after agreeing on sharing responsibilities in the last three general elections but he did not even get a quarter of the loaf.

“In the last three general elections, we did not just move on. At first, we agreed on sharing responsibilities after a dialogue with then-President Mwai Kibaki.

“During Uhuru’s tenure, we signed an MOU and set up a task force for recommendations which birthed BBI. Regardless of the handshake, I did not get even a quarter of the loaf. This time, I will not stop the mass action,” Raila said. 

The ODM leader further faulted Ruto’s plan to scrap Kazi Mtaani noting that it is a disservice to the youth who are fighting unemployment.

“Kazi Mtaani was putting money in the pockets of the youth and women. It should have been retained rather than introducing the Hustler Fund, what kind of business can one start with Ksh500,” he posed.

Also Read: Raila Speaks on Using Billions of Taxpayers Money While Serving at AU

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019