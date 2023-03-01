Raila Odinga Issues 3 Conditions Before Holding Talks With President Ruto 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has tabled three demands that should be met before he agrees to have talks with President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview with KTN News on Monday February 28, Raila asked Ruto to bring down the high cost of living.

Raila also demanded for the IEBC recruitment to be halted and IEBC servers to be opened.

“He must agree to open the server. Secondly, stop the recruitment of IEBC commissioners and the third is the issue of the cost of living in the country. Kenyans are suffering, some cannot buy bread,” Raila demanded.

The former Prime Minister stated that he will not just move on like he did during the late president Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era.

Raila revealed that he moved on after agreeing on sharing responsibilities in the last three general elections but he did not even get a quarter of the loaf.

“In the last three general elections, we did not just move on. At first, we agreed on sharing responsibilities after a dialogue with then-President Mwai Kibaki.

“During Uhuru’s tenure, we signed an MOU and set up a task force for recommendations which birthed BBI. Regardless of the handshake, I did not get even a quarter of the loaf. This time, I will not stop the mass action,” Raila said.

The ODM leader further faulted Ruto’s plan to scrap Kazi Mtaani noting that it is a disservice to the youth who are fighting unemployment.

“Kazi Mtaani was putting money in the pockets of the youth and women. It should have been retained rather than introducing the Hustler Fund, what kind of business can one start with Ksh500,” he posed.

