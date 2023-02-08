Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Meets Narok Senator Ledama Olekina Amid ODM Wrangles

20230208 185154

File image of Ledama Olekina with Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held a meeting with Narok Senator Ledama Olekina in Nairobi. 

Speaking after the meeting, Senator Ledama said that they are focused on liberating Kenyans. 

“Today I held a long meeting with my Party Leader Raila Odinga, my mentor and true liberator. Ours is the quest for truth justice and liberation. Our people shall be free and we are focused on our goal,” Ledama tweeted.

The meeting comes after nine MPs from the Nyanza region visited President Ruto at State House. 

The nine met at a time when the Azimio Coalition has been holding anti-Ruto rallies.

Ledama earlier slammed tha MPs while arguing that they should resign from their seats and seek a fresh mandate from the people using whichever party they may like.

“Why don’t you just resign from ODM and seek a fresh mandate with whichever vehicle you want to? And if you are nominated you go and prepare the ground for 2027,” Ledama wrote.

20230208 185152

File image of Raila and Ledama

Azimio is on Thursday set to convene a parliamentary group meeting which is aimed at streamlining the coalition’s internal affairs.

“We are going to use that opportunity to take count of our troops as we gear up for the second session of the National Assembly. We must always try to find out how the troops are doing we want to see if they are still intact, and therefore it’s in order to take stock of the gains we have made and the possible losses we might have incurred since we went for the long recess,” National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi disclosed. 

He noted that the meeting is a must attend for all Azimio allied legislators. 

“We have made it very clear that we want every Azimio MP to attend, of course, there might be cases that are beyond our control, but we want everyone to attend, and we will treat every case on its merit. We can’t assume that all those not attending are rebelling,” he added.

Also Read: Details Of Raila Odinga’s Must Attend Azimio Meeting On Thursday 

