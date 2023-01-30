Raila Odinga Names 5 Politicians Who Could Replace Him After Retire 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has opened up on exiting the political arena and heading to retirement.

In an interview with Nation, Raila reiterated that he is still strong to continue doing politid but noted he will quit when the right time comes.

“I’m very strong and I can continue, but I’m ready to hand over to others when the time comes,” he stated.

The Azimio leader stated that he has people who he has worked with over the years who have been very loyal, steadfast and principled and are likely to succeed him when he leaves politics.

Among his possible successors is Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has supported his bid in three successive elections.

“I have people I’m working with who have been very loyal and steadfast like Kalonzo Musyoka. We have Martha Karua, very steadfast and principled, Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, Jeremiah Kioni and a lot of other younger generation politicians,” he said.

His remarks come weeks after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies urged him to quit politics and handover the opposition role to the former Vice President.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency.

“I am happy to see the activity by the party leader, but he cannot drop the ball, he should hand it over, not drop it. I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January,” Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said in December 2022.

